Trout Creek bridge project begins

SITE PREP - Kiewit Construction began work to repair the Clark Fork River Bridge west of Trout Creek. Traffic will be down to one lane throughout most of the project, with six weeks of planned full bridge closure. Blue Slide Road from Thompson Falls to Trout Creek is also being improved to support the additional traffic.

Work has begun on the project to repair the Clark Fork River Bridge near Trout Creek. Construction on the bridge, as well as safety improvements on Blue Slide Road, the primary alternate route for the project, are under way.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), crews are improving safety on Blue Slide Road to help accommodate increased local traffic. The Blue Slide Road portion of the project is expected to be completed in May and will include adding additional guardrail, signage, delineation and striping where needed.

Repairs and construction on the Clark Fork River Bridge is expected to be completed in September. That project includes replacing the existing bridge deck with precast concrete panels, adding new bridge railing, approach railing and expansion joints, cleaning and spot painting the steel superstructure and putting new pavement on the bridge approaches to the north and south.

On Blue Slide Road, travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays and speeds will be reduced to 35 mph on one lane where crews are working. With the Clark Fork River Bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph. For both projects, work will be completed Monday through Friday during the daytime.

MDT, the Montana Contractor's Association and construction partners are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. MDT has implemented several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. MDT will continue to follow state and federal guidelines and apply safe practices.