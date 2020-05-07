Question of the Week
What's your favorite thing about spring in Sanders County?
May 7, 2020
KAITLYNN GRIMM, Thompson Falls —
“Thunderstorms and the flowers. It’s the time when the cold goes away, finally.”
TERESA JACKSON, Trout Creek — “The outdoor activities.”
AUSTIN CORRIGAN, Thompson Falls — “Fishing the river for the trout when they come in.”
PAUL GAYTON, Thompson Falls —
“Coming from Texas, I like the length of spring. You actually do have a spring here. Then watching and learning all the new flowers and vegetation and animals.”
GEORGE HOILAND, Thompson Falls —
“My favorite part is the outdoor activities; fishing, gathering firewood, things like that.”
PETE OAKES, Plains —
“My favorite part about spring is when the hummingbirds come in.”
Reader Comments
(0)