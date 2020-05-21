A well-deserved celebration

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six years ago there were almost 73,000 centenarians in the United States and while the numbers are increasing, it is still a milestone, and one Plains woman just joined that elite club.

Martha Vannice turned 100 years old last Tuesday. Her stepson, Wayne Vannice, and six friends gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" at her home, where she has lived for the last 49 years. "I've always said I wanted to make it to 100 years old and now I made it," said Vannice, who received dozens of cards, flowers, balloons, and a German chocolate cake baked by her neighbor, Diane Johnston.

The neighborhood impromptu choir Tuesday afternoon included her stepson, Johnston, Dave and Shirley Helterline, Larry and Bibi Smith, and Pastor Gary Kelly of the Church of God in Paradise. The group also sang "You Are My Sunshine" and "Amazing Grace" and Kelly led the group in a prayer.

It took the birthday girl three tries, but she was able to get two of the seven candles on her cake blown out. "I don't have enough wind. Guess I'm not going to get them all," said Vannice, who added that she feels as good as when she turned 90. "She's in pretty good shape, except for a bum knee and shoulder," said Wayne, who checks on her daily and gets her mail and groceries for her. Martha said her medical provider last year suggested she move into a nursing home, but she strongly refused. "I can still get around here and do pretty much everything," said Vannice, who uses a walker to help her move about. At the house, she goes barefoot because she said she can better feel the floor and gets a better balance. "I can do anything with my walker."

With a few exceptions, her stepson said she can handle most routine chores at the house and needs help with only a couple things. Martha said she still cooks and does her own dishes and laundry, although she recently signed up for the meals delivery program of the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center. Until recently, Wayne took her to the grocery store to shop, but she said the cement floor was hard on her knees. Although she counts on Wayne for some things, like taking her to get her hair done, she likes her independence and has her cat, "Pepper," to keep her company.

The new centenarian doesn't have any secrets to longevity. She doesn't touch alcohol but she does love sweets - though not as much as Wayne, she said. "I don't know; maybe it's because I've been a good girl all my life and I've been married three times," she said. "Maybe it's because I had to take castor oil when I was little."

Martha was born on May 12, 1920, to Perry and Anne Click in Dallas, Oregon. At age 6, her mother passed away, and though she had an older stepsister 26 years her age, she didn't live with her and Martha was pretty much on her own. "I'm surprised I made it this far. I ran the streets a lot growing up. Dad worked nights and he'd sleep in the day, but the neighbors helped look after me," she said. Through the years, she lived in Oregon, California, North Carolina, and Washington. In 1971, while living in Spokane, she responded to an ad in the newspaper for a housekeeper in Plains. It was Delbert Vannice. She worked for him for two years before they were married. Delbert passed away in 1997 at age 80.

"I'm a hundred, but it's kind of sad for me because there are so many things I can't do like I used to and I don't like that. And my mind goes flip flop sometimes and I hate that," she said. Wayne said that she is usually sharp, but her memory sometimes slips. She appreciated the visit from her neighbors, but she said she doesn't like a lot of attention. "She says it was too much, but I think she'll look back on this with fond memories," said Wayne, who added that she was visibly happy when talking about her 90th birthday party.