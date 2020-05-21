Question of the Week

What good do you think has come from COVID-19?

KRYSTAL McKINNEY, Thompson Falls —

“Gas prices.”

GARY THOMPSON, Thompson Falls —

“I think it has made us all slow down a little bit and reflect and help us to think about other people and not just ourselves.”

PHILIP WILLIAMSON, Thompson Falls — “I believe that it has drawn families closer together. I’ve seen a lot of kids playing in the streets, riding bikes and spending more time together as a family. Another thing I hope has happened is that people have come to realize that they are not as self-sufficient as they might think they are.”

RAYMOND SCHAEFER, JR., Thompson Falls — “More time with family, family has become closer.”

ERNEST TRUJILLO, Plains —

“It caused people to slow down and relax. Life is more precious than what they were taking it for.”

SAM CALARCO, Moscow, Idaho —

“The good things that have come out of the COVID are people coming together for a common good, which is everyone getting through this healthy and alive and keeping your loved ones safe.”