Trout Creek residents get creative in travel

RUNNING THE WATERWAY – Elizabeth Haagenson transports home a take-out pizza after work one evening. She has joined many other Trout Creek residents in utilizing the Noxon Reservoir for their commutes to and from work. Since the bridge closure on Highway 200, a normal drive of less than 10 miles became a 50-mile trek. Kayaks, boats, Jet Skis and WaveRunners have been main modes of transportation for many and will continue to do so until the bridge reopens.

When the Montana Highway 200 bridge west of Trout Creek closed a few weeks ago, residents were faced with a predicament. For many, their normal, daily commute to work increased from a mere five to 10 miles to a 50-mile jaunt - one way.

Spending over two hours driving to and from work every day seemed to be too much for many residents. Those who usually take a quick drive over the bridge heading either east or west put their creativity to work and came up with a plan to remedy the problem.

Some transportation innovations include use of the Noxon Reservoir portion of the Clark Fork River. Jason Cooper, employee of the U.S. Forest Service, Cabinet Ranger District lives on the east side of the bridge, posing a problem for him to travel to work. He has buddied up with his friend Jason Dean who he "caught a ride on the back of a Jet Ski" with, according to Cooper's wife Sarah. She added, "He tried kayaking, but it was too far before and after work." So, by motorway he goes.

Elizabeth Haagenson works for the U.S. Postal Service in Trout Creek. She too has to travel over the bridge for work, although in the opposite direction as Cooper. She and coworker Shauna Schroeder decided to set sail and kayak their ways to and from work. Haagenson lives almost directly across the reservoir from the post office, so for her, the time it takes to drive, or paddle, is pretty much a wash.

"It all depends on how fast I want to go," chortled Haagenson. "It takes a minimum of eight minutes, but usually less than 15." She added that her typical commute via automobile is a six-minute journey. Certainly, paddle time is dependent on the weather, which has been fairly cooperative she stated, except for some foggy mornings that hampered navigation. "This week we put in the WaveRunner because it was going to be a crazy week," she said in reference to the windy conditions that created substantial whitecaps. "There have been nights where it was rockin' and rollin'!"

Haagenson has not had any causalities until this last week when she went to tie up her WaveRunner and, "Bloop, into the water it went." Unfortunately, she lost her cell phone in the drink and was unable to recover it. Otherwise, she has been fortunate in her efforts of tying down plants, pots of flowers, her dog, and other provisions.

She shared that many others have been following the same route to work. Employees of the Quik Stop, Forest Service and the Local Store in Trout Creek have also taken the waterway route to work. Some end at work a short walk after disembarking, while others have a vehicle parked at their docking site and continue their commute to work. Along the ride, some have been known to drop a line in the water hoping to catch the big one along the way.

It is safe to say the bridge opening will be welcomed, although the innovative travel stint has been adventurous and fun. Some have even forged a new routine in their travels to town. Haagenson admitted, "Even when the bridge opens, I am going to keep on doing it!"