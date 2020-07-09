County warns of delinquent tax bills

The Sanders County Treasurer’s Office last week sent notices to nearly 1,000 county property owners in June notifying them of delinquent property taxes. Sanders County Treasurer Nichol Scribner said that of the 941 cards sent, 613 of those tax payments for 2019 are still delinquent.

Scribner said that this year, the office has had “an unusually high number of out-of-state companies looking to acquire land through delinquent taxes.” She said that most of these companies are looking for bare land. If 2019 taxes have not been paid by August 3, the county will put a tax lien certificate on the property. Then, an outside entity can come in and pay the delinquent taxes. The taxpayer then has three years to pay off that assignment and any interest or fees that accrue will have to be reimbursed to the company or individual who take on the tax assignment.

“People need to be aware this year, more than ever,” Scribner said, due to the high number of inquiries her office has been receiving.

Property owners with 2019 delinquent taxes, or who think they have delinquent taxes, can contact the treasurer’s office at 827-6924.