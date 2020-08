Dozens of cars gathered on the lawn of the Lakeside Resort in Trout Creek last weekend. First place went to John Harris and his 1972 Chevelle, second was the 1928 Model A owned by Ron and Tina Hooten and third place was Russ Wood's 1967 Chevy Nova. The award for best paint job went to Ron and Elizabeteh Petrie and their 1941 Ford pickup.