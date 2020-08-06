Question of the Week

What is your favorite warm weather activity in Montana?

BEBE TOWNSEND KENNEDY, Thompson Falls — “Being in the air conditioning.”

BELLE COOPER,

Thompson Falls — “Swimming, because you get a chance to cool off from all the hot weather and you always have friends when you’re swimming.”

EMILY BIEGLER,

Trout Creek — "Definitely swimming, because its really refreshing and it’s a really fun thing when hanging out with your friends.”

SUSAN HURST,

Elk Grove, California — “Walking to the river.”

Terry Christian,

Los Angeles, California — “My activity to do in the sunshine in Montana is swimming in the river.”

PATRICK WALT,

Thompson Falls —

“I enjoy fishing the most, because I’m on the water and I have a dock.”