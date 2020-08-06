Question of the Week
What is your favorite warm weather activity in Montana?
August 6, 2020
BEBE TOWNSEND KENNEDY, Thompson Falls — “Being in the air conditioning.”
BELLE COOPER,
Thompson Falls — “Swimming, because you get a chance to cool off from all the hot weather and you always have friends when you’re swimming.”
EMILY BIEGLER,
Trout Creek — "Definitely swimming, because its really refreshing and it’s a really fun thing when hanging out with your friends.”
SUSAN HURST,
Elk Grove, California — “Walking to the river.”
Terry Christian,
Los Angeles, California — “My activity to do in the sunshine in Montana is swimming in the river.”
PATRICK WALT,
Thompson Falls —
“I enjoy fishing the most, because I’m on the water and I have a dock.”
