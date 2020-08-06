ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite warm weather activity in Montana?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 6, 2020



BEBE TOWNSEND KENNEDY, Thompson Falls — “Being in the air conditioning.”

BELLE COOPER,

Thompson Falls — “Swimming, because you get a chance to cool off from all the hot weather and you always have friends when you’re swimming.”

EMILY BIEGLER,

Trout Creek — "Definitely swimming, because its really refreshing and it’s a really fun thing when hanging out with your friends.”

SUSAN HURST,

Elk Grove, California — “Walking to the river.”

Terry Christian,

Los Angeles, California — “My activity to do in the sunshine in Montana is swimming in the river.”

PATRICK WALT,

Thompson Falls —

“I enjoy fishing the most, because I’m on the water and I have a dock.”

 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/07/2020 20:24