UNIQUE EXPERIENCES

Travel Guide owners shares favorite outings with customers

It's time for an adventure. A local Hot Springs woman wants to lead the way on your next Montana excursion.

Tracy Dyson, owner of Travel Guide, launched her business just last month. Her goal is to take both tourists and locals on Montana outings that she herself has come to love.

"These trips are little hidden gems that people don't normally see," Dyson said. Wine tasting, hiking and stunning views, Travel Guide has it all for anyone wanting to truly experience everything Montana has to offer.

Dyson is no stranger to the world of travel. Growing up, her father was a quality control inspector for various power plants, bringing her family around the world.

"I fell in love with the different cultures and I got to see a different way of life. From food, to religion, to family, it was just so exciting," Dyson said. Being able to see the world at such a young age is what inspired Dyson to pursue a career in travel. It began with the dream of working for Pan Am, and eventually led her to becoming an entrepreneur in the travel world.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, life changed for Dyson when the BP oil spill happened in 2010. Still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina five years earlier, Dyson and her family found themselves in the midst of chaos from an unstable job market, as droves of people came to the Baton Rouge area seeking help. This, according to Dyson, created an unstable living situation that caused her family to relocate. "Everything pointed towards Montana," Dyson said. "So, we packed up the car, and headed north."

Dyson describes the small suburb of Baton Rouge where she lived as a small town of 60,000 people. While positive, it was quite a change when she came to Hot Springs. "I love Hot Springs. I love being able to venture out and come right back home," she said. "It's so peaceful and serene here; and the water is magical."

It was her love for Montana and the local area that led Dyson to create Travel Guide. Right now, Travel Guide hosts five different excursions for people to choose from. Each spot has been a trip that Dyson has taken with her family, allowing her to truly get to know each area on a personal level, which she feels help will others get to know the area on a more personal level as well.

The main focus for the company is having the ability to pick up clients instead of making the client drive themselves to each spot. This allows for a stress-free experience for anyone wanting to experience these excursions. Travel guide has hosted two tours thus far, and Dyson has said her clients described the tours as exceeding their expectations.

"I wanted to make this more personal. I consider myself a concierge liaison, instead a travel agent," explained Dyson. "I like catering to tours or seven people or less, it allows me to cater to a family or an individual, which is what I prefer."

Dyson believes that in the world of COVID-19, smaller tours are the future of travel. People will start to opt for smaller outings with their immediate family and close friends as opposed to larger sightseeing events that involve big crowds. "I'm just trying to prepare for what's coming," Dyson said of the future for her new business.

The five tours Travel Guide hosts are described on her website. On one of the tours, Dyson was able to collaborate with Mission Mountain Winery for a wine tasting tour. A trip to the local vineyard has been catered specifically for the tours by Travel Guide as the establishment opens early just for Dyson's groups to enjoy a more personal one-on-one experience. The Snowbowl Summit excursion includes a chairlift ride to the summit, and a picnic lunch that Travel Guide provides. "The Snowbowl is a light, easy day with breathtaking views," Dyson said. "This tour makes you grateful for the world you live in." The other three excursions explore the backroads of Montana, and will all include a picnic lunch provided by the business.

Dyson plans to add more water activities to the list of tours, as well as winter activities. Interested parties can call or schedule their excursion online at travelguidehotspringsmt.com or call Tracy at (406) 314-7319.