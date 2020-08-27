Question of the Week

What advice would you give to children returning to school?

BEBE TOWNEND KENNEDY, Thompson Falls - “I would tell the kids their just going to have to try really hard, its not going to be easy on the parents either, but were just going to have to try and put forth their best effort.

JAMES HALES, Helena - “My best advice would be for students to be kind to one another and be gracious to their teachers. Everybody is having a difficult time right now, so kindness goes a long way.”

MORGAN LEAF, Thompson Falls - “Have fun and enjoy being a child, don’t worry.”

BOB LOCKARD, Thompson Falls - “Just go out and learn. Be the kid you used to be before all this started. Don’t forget about that. You need to learn and just enjoy life.”

LAURA SCHAEFER, Thompson Falls - “Be patient and wear a mask.”

NORMA COPE, Thompson Falls - “Be all that you can be and be nice to each other. A smile goes a long ways.”