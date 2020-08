THE REX THEATER on Thompson Falls's Main Street is under new ownership as of July 15. The nonprofit Thompson Falls Film and Theater Foundation purchased the theater earlier this summer.

It is often said, with a small town, comes a valued sense of community. A place where neighbors come together and support one another, all working towards the common good. Such words run true for our little town of Thompson Falls. A truly hidden gem in Montana; where no more than 1,500 people hav...