Do you recycle? If so, what and how?

Stephanie Huyghe,

Plains - “I recycle old cardboard. I use it for making fire starters and burn it in my wood burning stove; I never throw out any cardboard.”

Dan Schuotz,

Chaska, Minnesota - “We recycle aluminum and cardboard. We have big 55-gallon bins, and they come once a month to pick...