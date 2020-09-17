Carolyn L. Keller

December 21, 1949 – September 6, 2020

Carolyn Keller passed away peacefully September 6, 2020, in Thompson Falls with her two daughters by her side. She knew her time was coming. She couldn't wait to reunite with her husband Bill Keller.

Carolyn was born to James and LaVerna Curbow December 21, 1949, in Kellogg, Idaho. She had four siblings, Ron, James, Donnie and her beloved sister Norma.

Carolyn grew up and graduated high school in Kellogg. She then went to beauty school. She married William Richard Keller in Kellogg, Idaho, on February 7, 1974. They made their home in Smelterville, Idaho, for a few years. They moved the family to Thompson Falls in December of 1976.

Carolyn cooked at restaurants and managed the bakery at Harvest Foods when they opened their doors. Her true passion in life was cutting hair.

She loved her kids and grandchildren like no other. Carolyn was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Keller. That great-grandbaby was the twinkle of her eye.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hames and LaVerna Curbow; brother Ron Curbow; the love of her life, William "Bill" Keller; two grandchildren, Christopher Parks and Keith Knuth.

She leaves behind her sister, Norma Curbow-Mayfield and sons, all of Arizona; brothers James Curbow and wife of Pinehurst, Idaho, and Donald Curbow of Steilacoom, Washington; daughters Linda Mullis of Grand Island, Florida, Jenny Glover, Kimberly Keller (James Warner), Mitzi Hart and Kerry Schwarz all of Thompson Falls; grandchildren Ashley Dalton, Seth (Jasmine) Keller, Brandon Reid, Rodney Glover, Kyle Hermann, Hoyt Bangon, and the apple of her eye, Neveah Keller.

Carolyn was a wonderful wife, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who crossed her path.

The family would like to sincerely thank Clark Fork Valley Hospice nurses Cindy and Kim for all the care and support, Dr. Eric Nevatt (mom loved his haircuts) and her caregiver Sherry Stewart.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at the cemetery on the corner of Krueger and Lynch Creek in Plains. Sunset Hills Funeral Homes is in charge of interment.

2 Timothy 4:7, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.