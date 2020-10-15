Organization plans festive event for 20th anniversary

The Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) plans to bring the community a special treat for its “Trick Cancer” themed fundraiser this year.

The annual event will take place Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sanders County Fairgrounds pavilion, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions with Kevin Hill once again serving as auctioneer. The cost of the lasagna and salad dinner will be $25 and tickets are available at The Printery in Plains and the Sanders County Ledger in Thompson Falls, as well as First Security Bank in Plains and Thompson Falls.

Attendees over 21 years of age must wear a mask, although many might be wearing masks for the Halloween costume contest, said Kathy Miller, secretary/treasurer for the CNSC. The costume contest will include the most original, scariest and funniest. The organization is nonprofit and has an all-volunteer board.

“We are getting gift certificates from local places for prizes,” said Miller, who also noted this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The CNSC also had a yard sale recently and will once again be putting on its Chinese Lantern Launch on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the fairgrounds. “The Cancer Network is the one cancer organization that uses all the money to help the patient directly with any needs they have — food, medicine, gas, wigs,” said Shelley Bertrand, who will soon be taking over as the organization’s president.

Bertrand noted that COVID-19 has put a damper on the group’s fundraising efforts this year. The CNSC presently gives a gift of $900 to a person who is undergoing cancer treatment. So far in 2020, the CNSC has given 79 people $71,100. “That’s a lot of money and it is all raised from right here at home,” said Bertrand. “Our community has a generous spirit and we all love to come together in the time of need for each other,” she added. Since the organization began in 2001, they have given away $758,600.

The CNSC will be celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving the first 75 attendees in the door a special anniversary glass, said Miller, who’s been with the organization almost since its inception and is a long-standing past president. The silent auction will close about halfway through the live auction, said Miller.

“We also hope it brings some happiness to the community. We have all been closed in away from each other. We are going to do this event the safest we can possible do,” said Bertrand. “Everything will look a little different. But we hope everyone will come out and support us.”