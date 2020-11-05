Question of the Week

Do you think the county should enforce the mask mandate?

KARI GODFREY, Thompson Falls - “I don’t think it should be mandatory to wear a mask, but I do think people should have the choice and probably wear them.”

RUTH AKTEPY, Thompson Falls - “I think that the county should not enforce the masks under the COVID-19 conditions because it is an airborne virus. As long as you keep your hands clean, wash them and keep them away from your face and practice social distancing you’ll be OK.”

TENEEKA BUYS, Thompson Falls - “I think that the mask mandate should not be enforced in the county. It would overall effect the immune systems of the community to slowly gain immunity to COVID-19.”

BONNIE HAUN, Thompson Falls - “I think the county should enforce the mask mandate.”

TIM GOEN, Thompson Falls - “Yes, I believe the county should enforce the mask mandate. For the safety of everyone. With the infection rates rising I think it is important that we all look out for each other.”

DOUG BRESTER, Whitepine - “I truly believe that the mandated masks, they really aren’t doing very much. Studies have shown that 70% of people that wear masks have gotten COVID-19. It’s not really doing any good, I just do it as a courtesy to others.”