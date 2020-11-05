ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

TRUNK OR TREAT

 
November 5, 2020

Andrea Christensen

The Clark Fork Valley Elks organized a trunk or treat on Halloween in the parking lot of their lodge east of Thompson Falls.

About a dozen cars participated and handed out candy. Kids in all kinds of creative costumes came out, including one young man dresses as a car salesman. Nearly all of the participants who showed up to hand out candy dressed up as well, including Elks Exalted Ruler Michelle Blackstone, who dressed up as the Cat in the Hat, Projct ASCENT members Rob Christensen and John Dowd, who dressed up as a yeti and a bigfoot.

There were also several pirates, cowboys, ghouls, princesses and even a Mandalorian.


 
