Benson reels in title

Mike Benson of Lonepine finished first for the seventh time in the Fall Mack Days Fishing Event sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).

Benson took the top spot among the 438 registered anglers. He had a total of 1,036 lake trout entries and an 18-day average of 49.06.

According to CSKT, Benson started fishing the Mack Days events in 2006. His nickname became "one fish" because that was all he could catch. He finally decided either he was going to figure it out or he was done. It took time and perseverance and he figured out what worked for him. There are tips on the website for everyone if they are shore anglers, trollers or they may like to jig. The Mack Days staff encourages anglers to write their own story and learn what works best for them and to remember that, you may have to change it up when the fish tell you to.

The 2020 fall events total entries were not the best or the worst of any previous events. The 2015 Fall Event brought in 19,540 entries in eight weeks making it the highest total event, with the 2014 fall event total entries of 12,888, making it the lowest in eight weeks.

Weather over the course of the event went from the extreme of hot sunny days to cold snowy and windy days. The anglers endured the best and the worst. The end of the event came just in time for them. Twelve inches of snow fell during the last week making it impossible to come in and get up the boat ramp without some assistance. Snow disappeared when the warmer winds blew. Rough raging waters were the norm during most of the event.

Top 10

1. Mike Benson, Lonepine, 1,036 entries, 49.06 18-day average.

2. Sam Cusker, Bigfork, 712, 39.56.

3. Larry Ashwell, Missoula, 642, 32.61.

4. Scott Bombard, Missoula, 598, 30.5.

5. John Gauci, Florence, 517, 27.67.

6. Terry Krogstad, Kalispell, 578, 27.06.

7. Julie Perkins, Kalispell, 510, 24.61.

8. Steve Benson, Spokane Valley, 451, 24.0.

9. Larry Karper, Florence, 418, 22.4.

10. Richard Kreis, Huson, 422, 20.06.

Ladies

1. Laurie Kreis, Huson, 350; 2. Gina Schiff, Whitefish, 89; 3. Kimberly Mack, Helena, 66; 4. Kim McMillie, Polson, 52; 5. Debby Sacchi, Thompson Falls, 49.

70 and Over

1. Jack Kirkland, Missoula, 298; 2. Marty Herak, Polson, 128; 3. Mike Cosby, Thompson Falls, 75; 4. Bob Christensen, Missoula, 61; 5. Bernie Olson, Lakeside, 45.

12 and Under

1. Tripp Bick, Arlee, 13; 2. Kaden Blowers, Missoula, 6; 3. Gage Spring, Alberton, 4; 4. Brodie Smith, Kalispell and Zander Oliver, Missoula; 1 each.

Age 13-17

1. Jeff Devlin, Polson, 14; 2. Makenna Garrett, Missoula, 8; 3. Kadin Kammerer, Missoula, 7; 4. Wyatt Thompson, Bigfork, 2.

The $10,000 lake trout eluded anglers and is still out there. No angler turned in any of the tagged fish with $1,000 values or more. The $100-$500 tagged lake trout from this event will have new dollar amounts assigned to them before the Spring Mack Days Event and new fish will have the higher values assigned to them.

Visit the website http://www.mackdays.com for a complete list of the winners. The 2021 Spring Mack Days will begin March 19 and end May 16.