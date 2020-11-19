Neighbors take on local crime

Thompson Falls community members and law enforcement officers are looking at starting a neighborhood watch program. Thompson Falls Police Officer Roy Scott hopes meetings like the one last week at the Thompson Falls Community Center will become a monthly occurrence.

Scott recited several statistics on crime throughout the county, and ended by explaining that as the seat of the county and with the highest population, Thompson Falls also has the most crime. He mentioned that this means Thompson Falls must work a little harder to protect its citizens, and part of that burden falls to the citizens themselves. Scott visualizes the neighborhood watch meetings as a way for law enforcement to disseminate informational tools to the community. As Thompson Falls Police Chief Chris Nichols explained during the meeting, "We can take some of the information we have and give it to you," and "give you tools to help yourselves."

Scott and Nichols reminded the community that Thompson Falls only has four officers, so coverage is limited. They would like to "get more eyes out there," said Scott. He, along with several other community members, plan to organize a neighborhood watch; however, the group is exploring community interest, even after having a unexpected turnout of nearly 30 people. There were several ideas proposed, including a child safe house program and training classes.

The officers addressed questions like where to report a crime and what to look for. According to Scott, the best place to call to report a crime is dispatch. According to Nichols, "You know your neighbors better than we do" and "nine times out of ten, locking your door will do the trick," after a community member asked about what kind of security to have on one's house. Nichols and Scott explained that each added level of security takes a criminal longer to bypass, and makes them more visible to law enforcement, creating a much less appetizing target. With a basic lock, lighting and cameras, Scott says that the average criminal will want to pick an easier target and move on.

They also advised community members to work together and to get know their neighbors. Scott said for locals to let their neighbors know when they are going to be out of town and to call in whenever they hear or see something suspicious. According to Nichols, if a community member reports something as questionable, it makes the life of the officers much easier and can often be the difference between getting a warrant or not. "It is better for you, a local, to say something is fishy, than for me or Roy to. The prosecution may say that we are harassing someone, but if the report came from you then it carries more weight that something was wrong and there was reason for us to be there."

The next meeting is tentatively set for Wednesday, December 9, at 7 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Community Center. For more information, call Thompson Falls Police at (406) 827-3557.