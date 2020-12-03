CRYSTAL WATERS

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
December 3, 2020
Linda Elliott
Exploring the Thompson River area on Saturday, photographer Linda Elliott of Thompson Falls captured a peaceful setting along the river. Crisp blue skies and water complement changing fall colors.
