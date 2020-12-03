ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

CRYSTAL WATERS

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 3, 2020

Linda Elliott

Exploring the Thompson River area on Saturday, photographer Linda Elliott of Thompson Falls captured a peaceful setting along the river. Crisp blue skies and water complement changing fall colors.









 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2020 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/07/2020 16:56