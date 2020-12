Brother's bucket list honored in service

REMEMBERING HIS BROTHER Toby, Trevis Bachmann visited Toby's Bar in Noxon last week during a trip to visit his brother's grave in Montana.

Trevis Bachmann was in Thompson Falls visiting his parents, Kent and Carlene, this month. It was the first time he had seen them in five years. But his trip had an important purpose.

It was also the first time Trevis had been back to Montana to visit the grave of his brother Toby, who passed away...