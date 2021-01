Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden January 7, 2021



Cody Potter, 25, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, $225; driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, 1st offense, $385. Justice Weeks, 21, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85. Monica Nethercott, 38, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st o...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.