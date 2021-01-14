ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

Do you file your taxes ahead of time or closer to the deadline?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

January 14, 2021



GIN WEBER, Bigfork - “I do my taxes as soon as the paperwork comes in.”

MARC TERRAZAS, Thompson Falls - “I prepare my taxes well before the April 15 deadline.”

KIMBERLY PATTON, Plains - “I file ahead of time. I don’t wait for the last minute for anything.”

TAYLOR HUNTSMAN, Sun Valley, California - “I usually cut it close, but I try to get it in before the deadline. Just waiting on those W2s.”

MARY YODER, Plains - “My husband takes care of that, but I assume he does it ahead of time.”

LEEMAN MATTHEW, Plains - “I file my taxes ahead of time.”


 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 01/20/2021 04:42