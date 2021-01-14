Question of the Week
Do you file your taxes ahead of time or closer to the deadline?
January 14, 2021
GIN WEBER, Bigfork - “I do my taxes as soon as the paperwork comes in.”
MARC TERRAZAS, Thompson Falls - “I prepare my taxes well before the April 15 deadline.”
KIMBERLY PATTON, Plains - “I file ahead of time. I don’t wait for the last minute for anything.”
TAYLOR HUNTSMAN, Sun Valley, California - “I usually cut it close, but I try to get it in before the deadline. Just waiting on those W2s.”
MARY YODER, Plains - “My husband takes care of that, but I assume he does it ahead of time.”
LEEMAN MATTHEW, Plains - “I file my taxes ahead of time.”
