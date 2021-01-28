Woods Journal

Capturing wildlife through photography

For many, the great outdoors of Montana is the prime calling that brings them here. A good portion of that love for the outdoors is rooted in the wild creatures that roam the state’s mountains, valleys and waterways. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, a private non-profit research group that specializes on analyzing and distributing information on public policy and the environment, in 2016 there were nearly 150,000 visits to Montana where the entire goal was wildlife-watching. This number grows each year and now amateur wildlife photography is considered a major factor in many people’s reasoning for moving to the state. Whether it is just for fun, something to help pay the bills or ways to get a better picture with one’s phone of the animal on the back porch, locals and tourists are often reaching out to look for more information on how to get better images of wildlife.

The main tip I have found that improves one’s animal pictures comes down to one big thing. As my high school principal used to say, “be in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.” Now, of course Principal Peoples was not talking about taking pictures of animals, but the tidbit is pretty universal as far as advice goes. Location, location, location; to get good pictures of the wildlife the best way to do it is to go where they are, be there at the right time and then do the right things. This trifecta of advice will get most people closer to the great pictures they want.

The first thing a person should ask themselves is, “What animal do I want to take a picture of?” A good wildlife photographer should know the animal they want to photograph and what that animal likes to do, and primarily when it likes to do those things. For example, bighorn sheep tend to stay near cliffs and rocky outcrops. The sheep have developed extreme balance, coordination and toes strong enough to cling to tiny cracks and shelves on what would otherwise appear to be a flat precipice. In fact, a bighorn can travel straight up a cliff face faster than a man can run on the ground in a straight line. With this knowledge, a photographer will know to be at those kinds of locations. A good rule of thumb is do research first, then invest in a lot of gasoline. If a photographer cannot hike to the remote locations where the animals are, then they must at least be able to drive to the best possible locations for the animals they seek. The best animal pictures come down to chance. In other words, being in the right place at the right time.

The next piece of the puzzle would have a photographer know when to be in those “right places.” For example, moose are crepuscular. This is the in-between stage centering diurnal and nocturnal. Crepuscular animals come out as the light fades; when morning turns to night and when night turns to day. With this little nugget, one may conclude that to get good pictures of moose a person may want to travel the roads early in the morning or just as the evening is starting to take hold.

The third piece of advice stated, “doing the right thing.” This is not only an ethical approach but favors a better picture. When a photographer first sees their target animal, they must decide what kind of photo they want. If a person were to run up and take a picture of the animal, chances are good that it will do one of three things: run away, get spooked and look scared and unnatural, or in the case of a bear, kill and eat the would-be wildlife photographer. None of these reactions favor the picture taker. A good rule of thumb is to avoid direct eye contact and move slowly, in a zig-zagged pattern, closer. This will provide the illusion that the person is not a threat and is minding his or her own business. The next tip is to try not to disturb the animal. A photographer should know the signs and tells of a target animal; know when the animal is nervous, calm or hunting. This will inevitably lead to a more natural pose, and a less eaten photographer. It is also important to remember basic safety. Do not get out of the vehicle in the presence of something big and dangerous and do not try to feed an animal to bring it closer. A wildlife photographer is just there, in the moment with the animal, and capturing that moment the best he or she can.

John Dowd enjoys exploring the woods of Montana. Reach him at [email protected]