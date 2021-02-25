Local acts perform on The Rex stage

The Rex Community Theater hosted their second-ever open mic night last week that brought the community out of their long winter slumber. From the sounds of a serene Native American flute, to some foot stomping country music, the Rex was the place to be Friday night. Artists and musicians of all genres showcased their talents on a stage lined with guitars and mics, each performance was met with a loud round of applause from the audience of around 50. “The outpouring of interest in our open mic night and karaoke has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Debbie Wilson with the Rex Community Theater. “Our event coordinator, Eric Wilson, has really stepped up to the challenge.”

Open mic night and karaoke takes place every third Friday of the month. The Highlead donated their time serving wine and beer at Friday night’s event, and all proceeds went to the theater. “We’ve got a lot of things going on for this grand old girl,” Charlie Munday said during intermission. The theater has plans to collaborate with Western Montana Musicians Cooperative out of Ronan. The board coordinated with the co-op to adapt a similar business model for musicians in Thompson Falls and around the county. Musicians can join and pay a small fee in return for venue access. “A lot of love and passion goes into this place,” Wilson stated. She invited the audience to bring their knowledge and expertise to the board in order to restore the Rex to its glory days. “Our dream is to make this for the community; to be loved, appreciated and used.”

The Cooper Mountain Band will be visiting the Rex on March 20. A local band from Troy, the group will be bringing along some of their popular originals, as well as some new additions. Contact Rex Community Theater for ticket information at (406) 848-1766 or stay up to date on events and information by visiting their Facebook page.