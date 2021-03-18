Bowling Scores

THOMPSON FALLS

MONDAY NITE GALS W L

Dangerous Dames 59 37

Dolls with Balls 55.5 40.5

Rock’n Bowl 51 45

Nascar Freaks 44.5 51.5

Balls to the Wall 41 55

Talk of the Town 34 62

Team Scr. Game: Dolls with Balls, 474; Scr. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1228; Hcp. Game: Dolls with Balls, 699; Hcp. Series: Dolls with Balls, 1876; Inv. Scr. Game: Linde Pavlik, 189; Scr. Series: Linde Pavlik 474; Hcp. Game: Karissa Lowe, 258; Hcp. Series: Annie Wooden, 664.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Lane Blazers 62 34

Sunflower Gals 51.5 44.5

Aspire PT 40 56

Gardner Ranch 38.5 57.5

Team Scr. Game: Lane Blazers, 413; Scr. Series: Lane Blazers, 1106; Hcp. Game: Lane Blazers, 656; Hcp. Series: Lane Blazers, 1835; Inv. Scr. Game: Nina Robinson, 165; Scr. Series: Nina Robinson, 426; Hcp. Game: Nina Robinson, 240; Hcp. Series: Nina Robinson, 651.

OVER THE HILL GANG W L

First Security Bank 58 46

Leftovers 56 48

Com’ Bak Kids 54 50

Mixed Nuts 51.5 52.5

Joker’s Wild 49.5 54.5

Fun Team 43 61

MEN’S - Scr. Game: Jack Harris, 191; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 270; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 525; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 710; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Nancy Fields, 183; Hcp. Game: Nancy Fields, 244; Scr. Series: Wendy Kelley, 499; Hcp. Series: Wendy Kelley, 664.

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Hagedorn Land Survey 29 15

Internet Kitchen 27 17

Highlead 25 19

Howard Services 23 21

Bernie’s Auto 22 22

Bye 6 38

Team Scr. Game: Internet Kitchen, 633; Scr. Series: Internet Kitchen, 1766; Hcp. Game: Howard Services, 823; Hcp. Series: Howard Services, 2332; Inv. Scr. Game: Dalton Jones, 205; Scr. Series: Dalton Jones, 568; Hcp. Game: Wendy Kelley, 246; Hcp. Series: Wendy Kelley, 619.

FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L

Hagedorn Land 52 40

Project ASCENT 48.5 43.5

Lyght & Lyght 46.5 45.5

Bernie’s Best 45 47

Two Rivers Strikers 42 50

Wobbly Ballers 42 50

Team Scr. Game: Hagedorn Land, 666; Scr. Series: Hagedorn Land, 1929; Hcp. Game: Project Ascent, 871; Hcp. Series: Hagedorn Land, 2409; Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 200; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 564; Hcp. Game: Bert Arneson, 235; Hcp. Series: Bert Arneson, 640.