Bowling Scores
March 18, 2021
THOMPSON FALLS
MONDAY NITE GALS W L
Dangerous Dames 59 37
Dolls with Balls 55.5 40.5
Rock’n Bowl 51 45
Nascar Freaks 44.5 51.5
Balls to the Wall 41 55
Talk of the Town 34 62
Team Scr. Game: Dolls with Balls, 474; Scr. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1228; Hcp. Game: Dolls with Balls, 699; Hcp. Series: Dolls with Balls, 1876; Inv. Scr. Game: Linde Pavlik, 189; Scr. Series: Linde Pavlik 474; Hcp. Game: Karissa Lowe, 258; Hcp. Series: Annie Wooden, 664.
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Lane Blazers 62 34
Sunflower Gals 51.5 44.5
Aspire PT 40 56
Gardner Ranch 38.5 57.5
Team Scr. Game: Lane Blazers, 413; Scr. Series: Lane Blazers, 1106; Hcp. Game: Lane Blazers, 656; Hcp. Series: Lane Blazers, 1835; Inv. Scr. Game: Nina Robinson, 165; Scr. Series: Nina Robinson, 426; Hcp. Game: Nina Robinson, 240; Hcp. Series: Nina Robinson, 651.
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
First Security Bank 58 46
Leftovers 56 48
Com’ Bak Kids 54 50
Mixed Nuts 51.5 52.5
Joker’s Wild 49.5 54.5
Fun Team 43 61
MEN’S - Scr. Game: Jack Harris, 191; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 270; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 525; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 710; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Nancy Fields, 183; Hcp. Game: Nancy Fields, 244; Scr. Series: Wendy Kelley, 499; Hcp. Series: Wendy Kelley, 664.
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Hagedorn Land Survey 29 15
Internet Kitchen 27 17
Highlead 25 19
Howard Services 23 21
Bernie’s Auto 22 22
Bye 6 38
Team Scr. Game: Internet Kitchen, 633; Scr. Series: Internet Kitchen, 1766; Hcp. Game: Howard Services, 823; Hcp. Series: Howard Services, 2332; Inv. Scr. Game: Dalton Jones, 205; Scr. Series: Dalton Jones, 568; Hcp. Game: Wendy Kelley, 246; Hcp. Series: Wendy Kelley, 619.
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Hagedorn Land 52 40
Project ASCENT 48.5 43.5
Lyght & Lyght 46.5 45.5
Bernie’s Best 45 47
Two Rivers Strikers 42 50
Wobbly Ballers 42 50
Team Scr. Game: Hagedorn Land, 666; Scr. Series: Hagedorn Land, 1929; Hcp. Game: Project Ascent, 871; Hcp. Series: Hagedorn Land, 2409; Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 200; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 564; Hcp. Game: Bert Arneson, 235; Hcp. Series: Bert Arneson, 640.
