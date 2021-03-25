A space for veterans

Trout Creek Lodge welcomes couples for Montana retreat

For many who travel through Sanders County, the beauty of nature and access to the outdoors is a main reason for settling in the area. At least, that is the reason that Randy and his wife Julia McMillan opened their lodge in Trout Creek.

"We are blessed to have this place, and we wanted to share it," said Randy. Last week the pair welcomed four couples into their unique bed and breakfast for five days. Each couple included a special operations military veteran, either in active duty or retired. The couples are part of an organization called Operation Healing Forces, that provides this type of opportunities to members of various special forces branches of the military.

The McMillans offered their lodge at no cost to the organization or to the couples. The vets are all wounded warriors and have given many years of service to their country. According to Randy, this is a way to give back. "We're blessed to be able to do this with these folks. It's an honor," he said. "Just watching these guys come out and relax, that's what this is all about. It's a great opportunity for them to reconnect with each other. We wanted to have a space where people, couples, could have time away from this crazy world." Randy learned of the organization through his niece's husband, who works with several special operatives. He reached out and helped schedule a retreat for veterans and their spouses.

The Trout Creek Local Store donated snacks during the couples' stay and each couple was given a basket donated by Little Bitterroot Thrift Store and stocked by Cabinet Mountain Bible Church. The baskets included local jams, chocolates, soaps and Montana-themed treats for husband and wife. On Wednesday, the Cabinet Ridge Riders donated snowmobiles and side by sides for the couples to use, and the McMillan's cooked dinner three out of the five nights, and breakfast every morning.

Operation Healing Forces has been around for over 10 years and organizes 50 retreats a year, across the country. The organization provides these retreats to 400 people or 200 couples, every year. Of the soldiers who participated in the retreat at Trout Creek, all were wounded warriors and two are still active duty.

According to Chris Stowe of Tampa, Florida,, the retreat project manager for Operation Healing Forces in charge of this couples retreat in Trout Creek, the main goal of the organization is to help keep military couples together, and to give them the space they need to be together. Stowe was in the military himself, serving over 24 years in the Marine Corps. According to Stowe, this may be the longest stint of time each SOF (special operations forces) couple will have together in a given year. None of the veterans at this retreat knew each other before, and Stowe said that outside giving the couples a chance to spend time with each other, "there have been lifelong friends made here." Stowe was appreciative of the Trout Creek Lodge and the McMillans. "We wouldn't be able to do this without couples like Randy and Julie."

Stowe and Randy are planning another retreat in August, where they will host another group of couples, however, they have not yet decided on the dates. The couples will be able to enjoy the Lodge at Trout Creek, including several private suits and over 90 acres of property at no cost to them.

Operation Healing Forces is a nonprofit that helps U.S. special forces soldiers and their families, in the states as well as abroad. More information, as well as how to donate, can be found at the organization's website, operationhealingforces.org. The organization also provides for immediate needs. This means that if a special forces soldier is wounded in combat, the group pays for his wife to be flown to his bedside within 24 hours, and their children are taken care of. They provided over $250,000 in immediate needs last year and are on track to double that for the year of 2021.