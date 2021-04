Thompson Falls Elementary Principal Len Dorscher (right) leads students on a morning run last Friday for the Running Start program. The program kicks off with a short run, then students spend the month of April reading for a chance to win prizes.

For over 30 years the Running Start program at Thompson Falls Elementary has been encouraging youth to read for fun. "It's a way to get kids to read, not just because they have to, but recreationally," said Elementary Principal Len Dorscher. On Friday morning, Dorscher gathered the kids at the pl...