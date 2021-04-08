Decades of community service

Rohwer marks 70 years with Woman's Club

When she was first introduced to the GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Thompson Falls Woman’s Club, she was presented as Margie Growl, as she had previously explained her last name akin to the sound of a lion. In fact, her name is Margie Rohwer, and she received an award in 2020 for serving her community through the women’s club for over 70 years. Rohwer joined when she was 21, in 1949, soon after moving back to the area with her husband, George.

Rohwer has always been a big proponent of community service and explained that it came from her mother. Rohwer grew up in the age of the Great Depression, and she moved across several states with her family as her father took odd jobs. Along the way, her mother always instilled the importance of helping others, and Rohwer believes that the process of moving around opened her mind to the plights of others.

“I have always felt the need to do for the community,” said Rohwer. According to her, she moved between 12 schools in 12 years, though she is originally from Wellfleet, Nebraska. Later, her father became a welder, and eventually opened his own shop. “He was the best in the northwest, at one time they told me,” said Rohwer. Her mother was mostly a housewife but worked for a time at a manufacturing company that made denim jeans. Rohwer’s mother later began making military fatigues at that factory during the onset of WWII. Her mother was barely 16 when Rohwer was born, the oldest of five. According to Rohwer, she could not imagine what that would have been like, to have children so young.

Rohwer was a freshman in high school when WWII started and after her senior year, met George, who had served in the Army during the war. He toured mostly in Italy and was of German descent, so Rohwer said the war had been difficult on him. He was a hard worker and “he was a good-looking dude!” said Rohwer.

When she moved back to Thompson Falls, having been to school there years prior, Rohwer started work in the Black Bear Cafe as a waitress. Her husband began work at the mill in Thompson Falls that sat where Thompson River Lumber does today. Throughout her time in Thompson Falls, Rohwer taught Sunday school and sewing, worked 25 years as the Sanders County deputy treasurer and bookkeeper, and much more. Rohwer also sewed for many of the women in the area, making clothes and garments for gals who would purchase the materials for her to use. When at the treasurer’s office, Rohwer explained that she has always loved figures, so she loved working that job.

Rohwer’s husband eventually built their house with scrap lumber from his work, and she still lives in that same home. “I didn’t know that he knew how to build a house!” said Rohwer. “I never moved away, onward or upward. I’m just not that type of person,” she explained when looking around the little house. The two had three daughters, and Rohwer has been living alone in their house since 1993 when George passed away from lung cancer. She is proud to say she did not need much, as she “raised three girls in a two-bedroom home.”

Rohwer is still involved with the Thompson Falls Woman’s Club and is in fact the second oldest member still serving in the state. According to Rohwer, when she started with the club there were over 68 members in Thompson Falls, and now they are lucky to have 10 women at a meeting.

Though she is 93 years old, she is still active in the community. She said she has played Bridge since her early 30s and thinks that, along with having to live on her own, has kept her sharp. When speaking of Bridge, Rohwer said, “It’s a good mind game.”

After receiving her award for 70 years of service, Rohwer said “I don’t sit around and try to convince people it’s wonderful, I’ve just done it. You make a story as you go along, and who knows if it is appreciated. But you don’t ever give, that you don’t get back. I’ve had a happy life.”