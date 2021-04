THE RACE IS ON - The army of youths rushes into the field at the Trout Creek Park for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association's annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

For the seventh year, Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) held their community Easter egg hunt at the Trout Creek Community Park, Saturday at noon. Over 150 youths and their families participated, and well over 6,000 eggs were spread across the park field. The week before, betwe...