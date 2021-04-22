Local events to go on

Volunteers planning for Plains Day, Homesteader Days

Despite numerous rumors concerning the demise of Plains Day, a local nonprofit group has decided to make it happen.

"The Free Americans," a newly created Sanders County organization, met in Thompson Falls last week to discuss agenda items, which included Plains Day, although only a portion of the group is working on the festival, which had been canceled last year due to COVID, like other festivals. The Hot Springs Homesteaders Days are also going to take place, with three days of activities planned.

Connie Foust, one of six committee members planning the daylong festival, said they're still in the preliminary planning stages and hope to have more details in upcoming weeks. The theme for this year's festival is "In God We Trust." Foust said they are looking at bringing back some traditional events, but maybe adding some new ones, as well as having some activities that haven't been a part of the festival in several years, such as the crosscut competition. Terry Caldwell, who came up with idea of doing Plains Day, offered to loan his two saws if they wanted to have a crosscut contest.

Plains Day will be on the first Saturday of June with most of the activities taking place along the greenway on Railroad Street. The committee hopes to start the day off with the Mason Pancake Breakfast or the Fun Run and possibly closing with the community dance, which was usually put on by the Ryan family.

Amy Dishaw is working on a Plains Day page on Facebook that will eventually show the times of activities. People can go to the Facebook page and leave suggestions, comments, questions, or they would like to participate. She has already received messages from interested vendors. Caldwell said he'd like to make it so none of the vendors would have to pay a fee. He plans to contact local business owners to see if they would like to make any donations for prizes. Dishaw said Facebook is a good way to get information to the public, but she said they will be putting out flyers.

"Plains Day is a tradition going back years, so we are honoring tradition in the community," said Foust. "It is important to keep community spirit alive and well after a tough year," added Foust,

who is also president of the Plains Lions Club and will help with the club's booth, which in the past has cosponsored a dunk tank with the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District. Foust said they will be looking for volunteers for the dunk tank. Mayor Dan Rowan's name was mentioned at the meeting, along with Commissioner Carol Brooker.

So far, Rocky Mountain Bank will once again host the turtle races, though they weren't sure about the ice cream social. Rehbein Ford won't be doing a car show, said Caldwell, but he noted there might be another person who would like to put together a car show. At the meeting, members mentioned the possibility of having activities, such as lawn mower races, tug-o-war competition, and fire hose battles by fire departments.

The festival will include a parade, which will be coordinated by Mary Halling. The parade theme will be "God Bless America," said Halling, who is looking into the possibility of having prizes for different categories, such as the best nonprofit and commercial float, best theme, and the best decorated ATV. Halling would like to see a pet parade within the main parade and have a prize for that category. "There are a lot of us who are crazy over our pets," she said. Plans are for Lloyd Bache, who was born and raised in Plains, to be the grand marshal. Line up for the parade will be 10 a.m. with step off time at 11 a.m. "It's been a long year for the community and we are looking forward to it," Foust said.

The community of Hot Springs is working on plans for Homesteader Days, which will take place June 11, 12, and 13. Not all activities have been confirmed. The kids' parade is scheduled for Saturday at noon. The grand parade will take place on Sunday at noon. There will be a car show on Saturday with signup at 9 a.m. and judging from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a street dance Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 1:30 a.m. The rodeo will take place Saturday and Sunday.