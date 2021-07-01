Question of the Week

What is the most interesting thing you've ever seen at a yard sale?

ANGELA WILLIAMS, Thompson Falls - “An open house where the previous owners had left, or were evicted, and everything in the house was free because they didn’t want to pay to have it all moved.”

KIM CATT, Thompson Falls - “The weirdest thing I have seen at a garage sale was chickens being sold.”

NANETTE MAYFIELD, Bigfork - “When people start to release their old books that came from their grandparents or great-grandparents that came from 1894.”

RICHARD MAYFIELD, Bigfork - “Some of the old tools that are 50-100 years old that you have no idea what they were used for, especially the veterinary supplies. Those are some wicked looking pieces of equipment.”

CURTIS OLDS, Troy - “A homemade sleigh, which was full of all kinds of other things that just came free with the sleigh.”

WANDA ROBY, Thompson Falls - “An old gold pan. After I took it home and tried to pan for gold the bottom fell right out of it.”