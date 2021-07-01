Ridge Riders host equine, ATV riders

MAKING A PIT STOP in Noxon, ATVs line the street next to the park, where volunteers served hambuergers and hot dogs on Saturday during the annual ATV Fun Run.

June was a busy month for the Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR), who hosted a Cowboy Ride and an ATV Fun Run. The horse ride featured 65 riders from Montana, Idaho and Washington. Gail Brown of Trout Creek drew the best poker hand on the ride, ending up with a full house. Shellie Anderson with CRR said it was a beautiful day and they had some new riders, as well as many returning. She thanked the Hill ranch for allowing the group to hold the ride on their ranch.

June 26 was the annual ATV fun run, with more than 392 entrants along for the ride. The top poker hand went to a rider from Smelterville, Idaho, with four Aces. In spite of the rising temperatures and the dusty roads on Saturday., Anderson said everyone had a great time.

Anderson said that both events were successful for the CRR, which raises money for community projects. Thus far in 2021, CRR has given back $10,450. In 19 years, their cumulative total in community donations is $182,222.

"Thanks to all the people who donated their time or items to the auction, manned card stations, sold raffle tickets, got the route ready for the run and cooked and served food in Noxon," Anderson said. "We couldn't do what we do without our amazing volunteers and all the people who support our events."