LOCAL CELEBRITIES

Whitefish Credit Union highlights residents in short films

ART OF THE ARTIST - David Williams (left) with Joint Operation Mariposa teaches a class at the Plains VFW as Brandon Gray (right) films for a short documentary commissioned by Whitefish Credit Union.

In collaboration with Graybeard Films based in Austin, Texas, Whitefish Credit Union (WCU) has designed an authentic approach to stay connected to its community in the form of a series of short documentaries spotlighting long-standing credit union members. Each member's story is said to be approximately five minutes long. Two Sanders County residents were nominated by Thompson Falls WCU to be featured in the short films.

Elizabeth Kozar, WCU brand marketing specialist, whose vision initiated the project, wanted to create a concept that was more personal and in depth than a regular, everyday commercial.

"Montana has so many characters and so many different stories to tell," Kozar said. "This was a beautiful opportunity to highlight those different stories."

So that Kozar's project would not only be visually beautiful but also contain a story people would want to watch, she flew in former colleague and documentary filmmaker Brandon Gray. Gray will be filming four of the eight WCU members' stories. Along with Graybeard Films, another filming company from Atlanta was flown in to film the other four stories. "This way we have two different kinds of styles from two different kinds of companies," Kozar explained.

The Austin filmmaker formed his company two years ago, allowing him the freedom to do his own work. "I was ready to branch out and do my own thing," Gray said.

The project WCU presented to Gray, who has a degree in communications with an emphasis on filmmaking, coincided with his filming style and previous work. "It was perfect for me," he said. "I love documentaries, and I love traveling. It was the perfect gig, especially being able to drive around from town to town, meeting people I wouldn't have met otherwise."

Sherry Hagerman-Benton of Thompson Falls, a WCU member since the branch moved into town, was one of two Sanders County residents filmed for the documentaries. Hagerman-Benton, who is well known around town as a master gardener, a fourth-generation Montana historian, and a familiar face at the Ledger, said she enjoyed showing Kozar and Gray around while she spoke about her life and the community.

Gray filmed scenes of her everyday life, including shots in her garden and the Old Jail Museum, allowing her ample opportunity to give a few history lessons.

"I just wanted to know what makes her tick," Gray said.

"All he had to do was say a couple of words, and I took over," Hagerman-Benton added. "I thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent with him. We seemed to get along together right off the bat. I even invited him out to breakfast." Gray said it was the perfect way to start the project: with eggs Benedict.

"He's always been good at letting people tell their story," Kozar said of Gray's filming approach.

Dave Williams of Plains, who has been banking with WCU since 2008, was the second nominee to be featured in the short documentaries. While Williams was a little hesitant at first to be filmed, he quickly did a little research, found Gray's work to be inspiring, and got on board with the project. Welcoming both Kozar and Gray into his home and art studio, Williams gave them insight into his art and the work he's done for his nonprofit organization, Joint Operation Mariposa (JOM).

"We talked about my time in the military, my organization JOM and what we're trying to do in the community, and how we are trying to fulfill our goals as part of our outreach," Williams said. Because art is a major component in Williams' life, part of the filming took place at Plains VFW while he was teaching an art class.

"The VFW is such an integral part of who Dave is; it seemed only right to film here," Kozar said.

"Just like you are an individual, each one of these paintings will be an individual," Williams told his class of 10 students. A rainbow eucalyptus tree was the subject of the evening's class. The lively colors served as just the right amount of inspiration to let the students' creative process flow.

"I know I'm a surrealist, but this was surreal to me," Williams said of being filmed. "I was honored to be asked."

Kozar's vision of creating an authentic approach helped steer Gray's filming, as he believes he now has the content to bring that vision to life. "It's a combination of making sure I have the building blocks of the story but also letting natural events occur and not standing in the way," he said.

While Kozar works on finding different outlets to show the documentaries, Gray said he will be editing until September, and the series of stories will air on WCU's website later this year.