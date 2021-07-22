County 4-H members compete at state level

Sanders County 4-H clubs were represented at the state congress event in Bozeman last week. Juli Thurston, MSU Extension Agent for Sanders County, said seven club members attended the state Congress, with three earning a trip to nationals, which is set for November 26-30 in Atlanta.

4-H members earn a trip to congress with their presentations at Communication Days, held each spring. The three Sanders County 4-H members who advanced to nationals all gave illustrated talks. Thurston said this was the first trip to state congress for all seven local members and noted that this is the most she's had advance in her five years in Sanders County. "It's exciting to have this many go on. I'm very proud of them," Thurston stated.

Sanders County members attending state congress in Bozeman included Vanessa Horner of the Trout Creek Mavericks, Sydnee Wilson from the Whitepine Happy Workers, Aubrey Tulloch of the Hot Springs Wranglers club, and South Side Sparks members Anna Hafner, Mikiah Cook, Claire Wrobleski and Martin Wrobleksi. Cook, Claire Wrobleski and Wilson took second through fourth place, respectively, in illustrated talk to qualify for the national competition.

Four of the seven Sanders County 4-H members at the state event – Hafner, the Wrobleskis and Cook – were county ambassadors. Thurston said with that programs, 4-H members promote 4-H on a county basis instead of just focusing on their respective clubs. Those ambassadors bring back information about 4-H programs and resources to other kids in Sanders County. Thurston said the county ambassadors most likely will prepare a slideshow of what they learned at congress. They will share that information and help encourage kids to be involved at the state level.

Thurston said that at 4-H National Congress members attend motivational and leadership workshops, and they also complete a community service project.

The focus for local 4-H members now shifts to the Sanders County Fair, set for September 2-6. Thurston said members have been busy preparing projects. She said she's excited about the number of first-year 4-H members in Sanders County this year. There are 24 cloverbud members this year.