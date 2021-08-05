Modern Homesteader

The crucial role of honey bees

I took a trip to Kalispell last weekend to watch a documentary called “The Pollinators.” Flathead Conservation District hosted the event, which they called Pollinators in the Park. While it served to be a fun Friday evening, sitting on the grass in Woodland Park watching a documentary on honey bees, it was also an eye-opening experience.

“The Pollinators” focuses on the billions of honey bees that are transported around the country each year pollinating commercial crops. It is a meticulous documentary detailing the trials and tribulations of the beloved honey bee. It presents viewers with an extensive look into the cause and effect of the alarming decline of the honey bee population.

The film accentuates the crucial role bees play in pollination, as they are essential for the food supply in the country. A quote echoed throughout the entire film says that bees are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

While it may be no fault of our own, we as humans have created a progressively hostile environment because of the use of pesticides and herbicides, which ultimately lead to the lack of a biodiverse habitat for not just honey bees, but all pollinators.

I am in awe every time I visit my hives and am forever grateful that we don’t buy or use any products that use neonicotinoids. As promised by a presenter at the beginning of the film, viewers are left with a glimpse of hope amidst the sadness and chaos in our endeavor to save the bees.

While industrial farming and commercial beekeeping have a long way to go in their aid to the honey bees, the increased awareness and popularity of backyard beekeeping will be what turns it all around.

People are starting to pay attention to the natural world that surrounds them and people want to know where their food comes from and what it takes to grow that piece of fruit. Community supported agriculture and farmer’s markets have become a whole food movement.

Creating a sustainable agricultural system is where we begin because even the health of the soil plays a role in regenerating the honey bee population. If we can start to understand the steps we need to take in order to survive in synchronicity with the bees, well, I think that’s a future we can all be proud of.

Miriah Kardelis is a modern homesteader who is always looking for new ideas. Reach her at [email protected]