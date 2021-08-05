Chip-ins dominate Wednesday play

The Wednesday men had chip-in fever at River’s Bend last week as golfers sank balls from off the green 10 times. Golfers chipping in included Dennis Gripp and Bernie Groshong on No. 10, Rick Hagedorn, Kelly Kovarik and Steve Clark on No. 11, Howard Morkert on No. 12, Michael Scharfe and Ron Beaty on No. 18, and Bary Moore had chip-ins on holes 12 and 13.

First Security Bank golfers Mike Baxter, Michael Scharfe, Bill Nolen and Dan Whittenburg teamed up for the low gross of 171 and Moore Oil showed the low team net of 128 with Bary Moore, John Torres, Dennis Gripp and a sub hitting the links.

Ryan Ostwald had the low individual gross round of 39 and Torres shot a 30 for low net. In other individual honors, Torres was closest to the pin on No. 14, Steve Fairbank was closes in three on No. 11, Gary Thompson sank the long putt on No. 12, Whittenburg was closest to the pin on No. 17, Shawn Morgan had the long putt on No. 15, Ostwald hit the long drive on No. 18 for those under 55 and Gene Wooden took those honors for 55+.

Wednesday Standings

First Security Bank 87.5

Wild Coyote 87

Hagedorn Land 85.5

Highlead 84

Moore Oil 82.5

Whitefish CU 76.5

Ron’s Running Dinos 71

TRL 66