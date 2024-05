Lars Goedhard goes for the bunt against the Frenchtown Broncs earlier this season in Noxon.

The Noxon-Thompson Falls co-op baseball team added another win to their season, defeating St. Ignatius-Arlee 6-5 at home last Thursday.

The Red Devils were able to keep St. Ignatius runless in the first inning, while St. Ignatius was able to pitch a three-person no-hit strikeout. St. Ignatius got on...