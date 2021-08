LOCAL DONORS Alice Wozniak (left) and Debra Larabee (far right) donate blood to the Red Cross blood drive in Thompson Falls. They are assisted by Stephanie LeFeuvre and Aaron Wise.

The American Red Cross conducted a three-day blood drive in Sanders County last week. The drive consisted of three locations on three separate days, two in Thompson Falls and one in Plains. The first of the three was held at St. William's Catholic Church in Thompson Falls on Tuesday afternoon. Th...