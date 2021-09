FLYING HIGH – People take a quiet ride on the Yo Yo, one of 17 rides of Paradise Amusements at the fair.

It's unknown how many people attended the Sanders County Fair last week because there is no general entry fee, but fair manager Melissa Cady estimated that around 20,000 people walked the grounds over the four days - and that could be a record. "We had a great turnout, lots of people. Vendors sa...