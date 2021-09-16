Defendants plead not guilty

Two defendants made their initial appearance in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday. The first was Schaffer Leib, who is facing a felony charge of criminal endangerment. According to charging documents, the Thompson Falls man was reported to have fired a rifle in the direction of a witness. The report claims that the witness was checking the water level of a well, then spoke for a short time with Lieb. After the witness walked away, Leib allegedly fired three rounds over the witness’s head. A deputy and detective both went out to Lieb’s to speak with him, and both suggested that he act less aggressively, according to the documents. After these suggestions, Lieb reportedly still put up aggressive signs supposedly directed to the witness. Lieb pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Bart Petola also appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense. According to charging documents, Petola was pulled over for driving under the influence last year, during the pandemic. Documents state that he was not taken into custody, but was dropped off at his home.

Judge James Manley set a trial date of February 22, 2022, for both men.