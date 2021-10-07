Question of the Week: What's the first thing you do to prepare for winter?

Janelle Marley,

Plains - “First thing is to get the hay in for the horses.”

Mac Morgan,

Plains - “Get a huge stack of firewood.”

Kyle Sivertsen, Thompson Falls - “Food and firewood!”

Shannan Roseberry,

Plains - “We get plenty of wood, newspaper and paper bags.”

Deanna Roseberry,

Plains - “Newspaper and paper bags!”

Linda Willson,

Trout Creek - “The first thing I do for winter is have my furnace checked.”