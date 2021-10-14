ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

HAWK HOMECOMING

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 14, 2021

Max Poelker

Thompson Falls High School crowned their homecoming royalty during Friday's football game against Arlee. Elli Pardee and Nathan Schraeder represented the Blue Hawks as queen and king.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021