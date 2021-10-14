Jacklyn Dean Stephens Foos, 65, passed away surrounded by family September 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jackie was born in Lewistown, Montana, on September 7, 1956 to Jack and Shirley Stephens. She and her sisters grew up in Thompson Falls, Montana, near the mountains where they loved to explore the beauty of the outdoors. A talented artist from a young age, Jackie's drawings of fairies and other magical creatures provided a window into the workings of her imaginative mind. After graduating from high school Jackie studied at Flathead Valley Community College and then moved to Gillette, Wyoming and lived for a time with her Aunt Pat and Uncle Al Paulsen. While in Gillette Jackie met and married Kelly Foos and they had two sons, Alex and Max. In 2002 the Foos family moved to Las Vegas.

During her time in Gillette, Jackie worked at BOCES providing a variety of services. She had a heart for special needs students and would go above and beyond to design art projects for them. She was well-known in the community for her artistic skills and ingenious creations. Jackie painted murals, decorated for weddings, designed and sewed costumes. She provided interior design services, illustrations and graphic design for a wide variety of projects. She enjoyed gardening and making art from things that others would discard. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, so Jackie filled her home with unique decorations and elaborately carved pumpkins. Every October people visited Jackie for costume and makeup assistance. Her boys always had the best Mom-designed, handmade costumes. Jackie enjoyed summers in Montana visiting the Benton cabin and the Old Stobie Ranch up Thompson River. She also traveled to Spain and France, where she was able to see great works of art and architecture.

Jackie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her sons and their children were the center of her life. She was playful and inventive and always in touch with her inner child. At the time of her death she was illustrating a coloring book for her grandchildren. Those who had the joy of knowing Jackie will miss her magnificent smile, contagious laugh and unique sense of style.

She was beautiful, funny and fun to be with. No one could wear a hat, feathers and sequins like Jackie. Generous and caring, Jackie was a champion for the underdog and a welcoming hostess to anyone needing a place to be. Jackie was friendly and engaging. She would stop to chat with strangers and might get a phone number and stay in touch with them.

Jackie is survived by her two sons, Alex Willson Foos (Jessica) of Pahrump, Nevada and Maxwell Miles Foos (Kristina) of Las Vegas; her mother, Shirley Stephens of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; her three grandchildren, whom she adored, Maisie Jacklyn, Jack Eugene and Milo Calvin Kree; and her sisters, Terry Paulsen (Kevin) of Las Vegas and Sydney Richards (Dave) of Firth, Nebraska; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Stephens.

A talented artist who enriched the world with her creations, Jackie's murals, paintings and drawings are scattered throughout the homes of family and friends. Although she is gone, Jackie's spirit lives on through her art. The family encourages all who loved Jackie to carve a spectacular pumpkin in honor of her this Halloween. Rest in Peace, Jackie. You were a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to us all.

Condolences may be sent to: Alex Foos, 3721 Pahrump Valley Blvd, Pahrump, NV. 89048 and Max Foos, 1951 N. Jones Blvd, Apt. L202, Las Vegas, NV 89108.