It is with a heavy heart that the family of Viola Mae Goetz, announce that she passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2024, at the age of 90. She was currently living at Edgewood Memory Care in Missoula, Montana, where the staff took very good care of her. She leaves behind her four kids, Larry Moles, Sandy Moles Posey and Rhonda Moles of Thompson Falls and Michelle Moles of Missoula. Viola also has eight grandchildren: Jared Moles, Jennifer Buchanan (Wayne), Justin Prichard, Jaicy Minemeyer, Brittany Breitenbach, Eric Breitenbach (Ayechan), Aaron Breitenbach and Joshua Breitenbach. She also has six great-grandchildren: Bradley, Alexis, Adler, Magnolia, Brennon and Christopher. She has three sisters: Netia Jensen of Baker, Oregon, Karen Monroe (Wayne) of Libby, Montana, and Pat Scarlett (Doug) of Eckert, Colorado. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Goetz; her mother, Mayme Tillman; her father, Pete Carter; two brothers, Gene and Ted; and a grandson, Bobby (Robert) Holmes.

She was born to Mayme and (Ira) Pete Carter in Sandpoint, Idaho, on March 10, 1934. Sometime later the family moved to Thompson Falls, where Viola met and married LaVerne (Tuffy) Moles.

After they divorced in 1973, she met and married Paul Hertz and after his death in 1994, married Paul Goetz in 1999.

In her many years of living in Thompson Falls, she worked many jobs including being a lifeguard at the local pool, being a Girl Scout leader, working at NAPA, a job she dearly loved and being a waitress at the local restaurant. At one time she actually owned the Belknap store. She loved to crochet, and made many beautiful afghans and lap blankets, play cards and dance. She was a loving mother and grandmother, devoted wife, a wonderful friend to many, and was a joy to be around and will be missed terribly. She loved to sit on her deck in her porch swing and wave to everyone who drove by, before dementia got a grasp on her.

A celebration of her life will be held, June 15, 2024, with graveside services at the Thompson Falls Cemetery, 411 Golf St., at 1 p.m. and a gathering of friends and family for lunch at the Community Church Annex afterward. Anyone who knew her is welcome to come and share stories and shed some tears of remembrance.