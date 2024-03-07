Beryl Irene Warner, 83, passed away Feb. 25, 2024 after a long life filled with love and faith.

She was generous, she was fun, she was kind.

Above all, she loved God.

Beryl was born Aug. 11, 1940 in Plains, Mont.

Before marrying, Beryl worked at the local dime store. She and her husband-to-be grew up together in Plains, Mont. Their families were well-acquainted.

Beryl and Dan wed in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 1965. They spent much of the beginning of their marriage in a short camper in the woods due to Dan's work.

Beryl was a devoted Christian, attending the Church of God in Paradise, Mont. for more than 50 years.

Beryl loved music. She sang, whistled and played accordion. She was especially talented at playing piano and taught her granddaughter, Missy, everything she knew.

Despite the waning of her memory, she never forgot a song and sang with her family until the very end.

In addition to music, Beryl enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Beryl never missed sending a card for a birthday, anniversary or death. She wrapped presents with the sharpest edges and assembled the best Christmas stockings.

She liked playing games and visiting with loved ones.

She laughed easily, a contagious, joyful noise.

She was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family.

But while Beryl was good at a lot of things, she was great at being a grandma to her only grandchild, Missy, making sure she knew she was loved.

Beryl (meaning a "precious gem") was the best part of our family. We'll carry her always and remember her motto: "We do our best and go on our way rejoicing".

Beryl is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Vince Blanchard, brother Dale Blanchard and sister Beatrice Carney.

Beryl leaves behind a loving husband Dan Warner, daughters Lauralea (Gary) Sanks and Julie Warner, granddaughter Missy Lacock, sister Vera Cole, sister-in-law Dolores Ferguson, brother-in-law Ron Warner, numerous nephews and nieces, and pews filled with the church family she loved so much.

We are grateful to have known Beryl and invite all those who loved her to celebrate her life at 1 p.m., March 11 at the Plains Cemetery in Plains, Mont.

MUCH thanks to the staff at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Mont. who provided endless, compassionate care to our precious loved one. Your services gave us peace of mind, and your care far superseded what we could have offered on our own.