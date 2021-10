TAKEDOWN - A trio of Blue Hawks teams up for a tackle against Arlee at Previs Field last Friday.

Another week, another blowout victory for the Thompson Falls football team. Head coach Jared Koskela's team defeated Arlee 61-24 in front of their home fans in what was Thompson Falls' homecoming game. In a game that wasn't as close as the score would indicate, coach Koskela "couldn't have been h...