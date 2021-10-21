Question of the Week
What is your dream hunt?
October 21, 2021
Robert Foreman,
Thompson Falls - “To actually go to Alaska and go on a moose hunt.”
Tyler Battles,
Thompson Falls - “A caribou hunt in Alaska.”
David Spratley,
Thompson Falls - “I would like to go on a grizzly hunt here in northwest Montana.”
John Bennett,
Thompson Falls - “Mountain goat somewhere here in northwest Montana.”
Gin Weber,
Plains - “Elk hunting in Whitepine, where my father shot three elk one season accidentally back-to-back on a hunting trip. My dream hunt would be to bag one there also.”
Seth Alexander,
Thompson Falls - “Antelope in Forsyth, Montana.”
