Question of the Week

What is your dream hunt?

Robert Foreman,

Thompson Falls - “To actually go to Alaska and go on a moose hunt.”

Tyler Battles,

Thompson Falls - “A caribou hunt in Alaska.”

David Spratley,

Thompson Falls - “I would like to go on a grizzly hunt here in northwest Montana.”

John Bennett,

Thompson Falls - “Mountain goat somewhere here in northwest Montana.”

Gin Weber,

Plains - “Elk hunting in Whitepine, where my father shot three elk one season accidentally back-to-back on a hunting trip. My dream hunt would be to bag one there also.”

Seth Alexander,

Thompson Falls - “Antelope in Forsyth, Montana.”