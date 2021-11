RED DEVIL RUN - Cade VanVleet carriess the ball while teammates recover from a tackle during Noxon's final home game of the season last Friday against Valley Christian.

Noxon's football squad welcomed in Valley Christian last Friday afternoon in a 6-Man Western division showdown with playoff seeding on the line. The Red Devils had the opportunity to improve from their fourth-place position in the division with a victory on Friday, but it wasn't Noxon's day as th...