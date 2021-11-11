Question of the Week

Who do you remember on Veterans Day?

GAIL SOPER, Plains - “My father who was in the Navy and my husband who was in the Army and the service that they did for our country.”

SONYA WHITE, Plains - “Reminds me of all the veterans that I drive. I drive for the DAV. They are so interesting with all their stories because they all have unique paths."

GINGER GOERTZ, Trout Creek - “On Veterans Day I think of all the vets that aren’t getting what is due to them. I wish the government would do more for our veterans.”

MATTHEW LINDSAY , Thompson Falls - “Jack Dempsey Mercer. He was my great uncle. He was lost at sea along with the ship, the U.S.S. Miantonomah, which went down on December 25, 1944.”

ALAN CHOJNACKY, Trout Creek - “I think of the Marines holding up the flag in Iwo Jima and what it means to be an American dying for your country.”

BLAIR BLIZZARD, Plains - “I think of the people who gave time out of their lives to their country and were willing to give it all for their country.”