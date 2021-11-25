Community helps others with Thanksgiving baskets

Every year several churches and community members work together to help ensure every family has a meal for Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving Baskets program started over 17 years ago at Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church and has spread to incorporate numerous businesses and churches working together. The church now acts as the home base of the event. David Reedy, one of the event's original organizers, has described it as "quite an operation."

Gary and Jan Thompson have lived in the county on and off for nearly 30 years and have heard of the initiative. This year was the first time they participated. According to Gary, they donated this year and decided, "why not deliver it?" The couple explained that they volunteered without hesitation. "We're really blessed with all our needs, but there are a lot of people in this county who are in need," said Gary. The couple explained that they felt there was no better time of year to give back, especially in a time where community is so important. "What's really cool is that not everybody knows they are getting blessed with one," said Jan, speaking of the excitement on some of the recipients' faces. The names of recipients are submitted by community members ahead of time, and they are not always aware they will be receiving a basket.

One of the recipients was Kellee Needles in Thompson Falls. Needles is a member of First Baptist Church and does a lot for the community herself, including organizing easter activities for the community. She was one who had no idea a basket was coming to her door Sunday afternoon.

Gary and Jan both excitedly said they would participate next year. "As long as we're living here, we'll be a part of it," said Gary. The event usually brings over 30 drivers to deliver meals around the county. The group also picks up the food supplies and organizes it into boxes over the weekend to ready them to be sent out by Sunday. For more information on the program or to volunteer or donate next year, call (406) 827-3706 or (406) 827-9434.